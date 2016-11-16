Banks reel under cash shortage

Even as the queues in front of banks continue, the latter are facing serious issues with cash flow. And it’s not just banks, finance agencies and pawn shops have been suffering.
Day-to-day operations have taken a backseat at banks. “Due to the shortage of both the new currency and Rs. 100 notes, we are forced to suspend cash exchange by noon daily. We have to wait for funds,” said Natesh, manager of Dhanalakshmi Bank, T. Nagar.
Sudha Krishnamurthy, Branch Head of Federal bank in T. Nagar, said: “Most of the funds are exhausted. There is only enough to refill the ATMs and we kept aside a minimal portion for account holder withdrawals.”
A staff at the bank said: “We have had over 850 walk-ins over three days. Usually, banks are allocated cash limits based on their stock limit with the RBI. We have intimated the currency chest, but we will receive the necessary funds only on Thursday.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor