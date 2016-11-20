Banks get supply of indelible ink

The supply of indelible ink improved in Chennai on Saturday and crowd management was better as only senior citizens were allowed to exchange notes. The Central Government had on Tuesday announced that indelible ink would be applied on the right index finger of customers wanting to exchange old currency notes. It also restricted the amount that could be exchanged to Rs. 2,000 and that too only on one occasion.
Till Friday, banks had to turn away customers who came for exchanging Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes due to the non-availability of indelible ink. The RBI had said that the plan would initially implemented in the metros.
“We have been supplied 70 bottles of indelible ink. Also, the management was better since only senior citizens were allowed. The one-time limit helped,” an official said.
The supply of ink depends on the proportion of branches each bank has. SBI has 237 metro branches in Tamil Nadu, according to data from State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC).
“We have been told that the new Rs. 500 notes would be available from November 25. Once the supply begins, the restrictions might be relaxed,” said the SBI official.
