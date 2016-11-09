Ban order to save Olive Ridleys irks fishermen

Fishermen belonging to Chennai and Kancheepuram districts say their livelihood will be affected by the government ban imposed on fishing from January to April in order to save Olive Ridley Turtles. The decision was made against the use of mechanised or motorised craft up to a distance of up to 5 nautical miles in the sea to save the turtles.

“Over one lakh fishermen using 30,000 motorised craft will be out of work for four months from January, after which, the 45-day fishing ban will come into force. We will not be able to fish during the monsoon which effectively means we would only be allowed to work for 50-60 days a year. How are we to be feed our families, and survive in such a situation,” asked K. Bharathi, vice president, Mylai Nochikuppam Meenavar Grama Sabhai.

Sekar of Neelankarai sought to know how they were to reach the 6th nautical mile without using propellers or engines. “Fishermen are for saving turtles as we know that they too need to survive if we are to have fish. But we cannot die for the turtles,” he said.