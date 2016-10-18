BJP using Cauvery, Ram temple for electoral gains: Karunanidhi

Alleging that the BJP was attempting to revive the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and taking a position against Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery water dispute only to garner electoral support in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka in the next Assembly elections, DMK president M. Karunanidhi said on Monday and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to focus on finding solutions for issues benefiting the people.

In a statement, the DMK chief alleged that BJP government in the Centre had opposed the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board in the Supreme Court only with an eye on gaining political mileage in Karnataka. According to him, the BJP was desperate to win the next elections and was acting against democracy and the Constitution. He claimed that there were reports suggesting that the BJP was trying to revive the Ram Janmabhoomi issue to garner support during the elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are due next year.