BJP not too keen on roping in DMDK again, says L. Ganesan

: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had given the prime place in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu to the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, is not “that much keen” on roping the DMDK again as an ally, according to a senior party leader.

According to L. Ganesan, who was recently elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madha Pradesh, in the run-up to the 2016 Assembly elections, the DMDK was wooed by the DMK, the MDMK and the BJP. “But, the elections have showed his [DMDK’s chief Vijayakant] strength. For the local bodies’ polls [which have been deferred], no party was angling for the DMDK,” he told The Hindu here on Monday.

However, Mr. Ganesan hastened to add that he would not say ‘no’ to the DMDK, if the initiative were to come from the other side.

Recalling that the DMDK was part of the NDA two years ago, Mr. Ganesan pointed out that the alliance had then secured 18.56 per cent of votes polled and this was independent of the State’s two major parties – All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Asked whether the BJP would align with the DMK in future, given his proximity to the DMK leadership, Mr. Ganesan asserted that “at present, we have not thought of any tie-up with anyone. We will cross the bridge when we come to it.”

The BJP leader acknowledged that in Tamil Nadu, his party was weaker compared to its position in other States. “We want to grow in this State and our immediate goal is to emerge as one of the major, important forces here in 2019.”

Modi Vs lady

Contending that sections of the middle class in the State including those in urban areas and those belonging to the upper middle class had been supporters of the BJP, Mr. Ganesan claimed that they had believed in 2014 that “voting for Modi and voting for lady [AIADMK general secretary Jayalalithaa] was one and the same. But, Modi is different. The lady is different. People may start realising this soon. When this happens, our vote bank will naturally increase.”

On the Centre’s revised stand on the CMB, he said though the Union government was originally inclined to have the Board formed immediately, it changed its stance when its legal officers had “spotted the correct legal position.” However, the BJP and the Union government were for the establishment of the Board, which would be set up after overcoming various hurdles.

