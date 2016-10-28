BJP announces candidates for Thanjavur, Aravakurichi

: The BJP on Thursday announced its candidates for the two constituencies where the polls were deferred and for the bypoll scheduled for November 19.

The party retained only one candidate announced for the Assembly elections earlier this year – M.S. Ramalingam of Thanjavur. This time, S. Prabhu will represent the party at Aravakurichi, while R. Srinivasan will contest the Thiruparankundram bypoll.

BJP State president Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said that in the Assembly elections earlier this year, the party had given the Aravakurichi seat to an ally. The seat had gone to the Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi, founded by SRM University former chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu, who was arrested in August this year for charges that included cheating.

Dr. Soundararajan clarified that the BJP’s alliance with IJK was restricted to the Assembly elections. “It makes sense for us to contest alone now. We have no allies this time and are on our own,” she said.

As for the Thiruparankundram seat, the BJP president said that, “With this candidate, we have a better chance of winning.”

