Awareness week on child protection

‘Childline se Dosti’ week — a programme to create awareness on Childline (1098) — was launched at Chennai Egmore railway station on Monday. During the inaugural, a street play was organised and pamphlets distributed to passengers about the helpline. Volunteers appealed to passengers to make use of the helpline and report any incidents of a child in need of help. Arunodhaya, along with Childline India Foundation, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Railways, initiated the Child Help desk at Egmore railway station in 2015, which has thus far rescued 739 children in distress, with support from the Railway Protection Force, the Government Railway Police and other stakeholders.

