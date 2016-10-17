Auto driver hacked to death by gang

An auto driver from Maduvankarai, Guindy, was hacked to death by an unidentified gang at Adambakkam on Sunday.

Police identified the victim as Azharuddin (30). He was waiting near an auto stand on City Link Road at Adambakkam when a five-member gang coming in two two-wheelers attacked him with sickles.

Before others could realise what was happening, Azharuddin was down and died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, police said.

The victim, Adambakkam police said, was involved in a murder case in 2014. Further investigation is on.