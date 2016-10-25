Chennai

Auto driver arrested for stealing



A share-auto driver was arrested on charges of stealing gold coins weighing 10 grams and Rs. 8000 in cash from a contractor’s house in Santhoshapuram under Selaiyur police limits.

The accused, D. Selvam (20) of Pallikaranai, stole the valuables from the house of R. Rishikesh (30) on October 22. Police recovered the gold coins and cash from Selvam. He was produced before a court in Tambaram on Monday and lodged in Puzhal prison.

