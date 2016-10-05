Attack on student: SHRC notice to police

: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the hacking of a student in Kotturpuram Railway Station premises here and issued notices to Chennai Police Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (Railways) to submit a report. The Commission has directed the senior officials to submit a report on the safety measures in place at MRTS stations, particularly focusing on women, within six weeks.

The matter would be listed for further consideration before the Commission after eight weeks, and in case of any default, the Commission may proceed to take such action as is deemed fit andproper.

According to media reports, a student, who was on his way to college, was hacked at the Kotturpuram MRTS railway station by an armed gang on Monday.