Assembly Secretary defends suspension of 79 DMK MLAs

Defending the action of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly in suspending 79 MLAs of the DMK for a week on August 17, the Secretary to the Assembly on Wednesday argued that the plea moved against the decision is actually an intervention into the internal affairs of the Assembly which is ex facie (on the face) not maintainable.

A.M.P. Jamaludeen, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, made the submission before the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on two petitions moved by DMK treasurer and Opposition leader M.K. Stalin, and the party’s MLA Palanivel Thiaga Rajan seeking to quash the resolution passed in the Assembly suspending the MLAs for a week. The petitioners had also sought to declare Rule 121 of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Rules, which empowers the Speaker to impose “the grave punishment of suspension” without providing any opportunity of hearing to the member/members as illegal, ultra vires and unconstitutional.

Claiming that the prayer to declare Rule 121 as unconstitutional is clearly misconceived, Mr. Jamaludeen said, “By underlying assumption in the pleas that the Rule framed under the Constitution is the sole repository of the power of the Speaker or the Assembly to take action against erring members, the petitioners have overlooked that the State Assembly is a sovereign sphere. It inherently has the right to deal with the problems it undergoes in the conduct of the business of the Assembly.

Every legislative body possesses the power to regulate its own proceedings and power of self-preservation and maintenance of discipline in exercise of which it can suspend for a period or even expel a member where it is warranted.”

Opposing the contention that the DMK was not provided adequate time to record their views in the Assembly, the Secretary submitted that DMK which has 89 members has been allowed to take 41 hours and five minutes of the Assembly’s time for discussion on Governor’s address, budget, demands for grants and consideration of Bills.

Though the ruling AIADMK has 133 members, it was allotted only 27 hours and 29 minutes, he added.

Claiming that the practise of suspending its members en masse is not unprecedented, Mr. Jamaludeen pointed out that during the DMK’s regime on May 26, 2006, 60 MLAs of AIADMK were suspended, and on October 18, 2007, 59 MLAs were suspended.

Recording the submissions, the Bench posted the pleas to December 9 for further hearing.