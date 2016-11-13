Assault on scribes: Police promise action

The city police on Saturday assured that incidents of policemen manhandling journalists would not recur.
Pinky Raj Purohit, a correspondent of the Hindi news channel ABP News, lodged a complaint alleging that she and her cameraman Venkatesan were manhandled by an inspector of police while they were reporting news on demonetisation on Waltax Road, on Friday.
Following this, a section of reporters, photographers, television cameramen and office-bearers of their associations took up the issue with the police commissioner S. George.
On his behalf, deputy commissioner of police, S. Jayakumar met the journalists and briefed them about the action taken by the police on their complaints.
Mr. Jayakumar said that necessary action would be taken on complaints filed by journalists on the recent instances of assault on them and assured them that such incidents would not recur.
Report sought
The DCP said a report was sought from the assistant commissioner of police on Friday’s incident.
He added that prompt action was also taken in the aftermath of a similar incident where Theekkathir reporter Jaffer was reportedly slapped by an inspector and Sathasivam, a Dinamala r web TV cameraman, was assaulted by another policeman.
Police commissioner assured that there would be no recurrence of such incidents in future
