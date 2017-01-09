Around 4,000 students take model NEET

Around 4,000 students took the model National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) conducted by The Hindu-Education Plus along with Smart Training Resources, India on Sunday for State Board students.

The three-hour test was conducted in 34 centres and the paper was patterned on the lines of NEET and students had to follow the rules set for the CBSE test.

In Chennai, the model test was organised in four centres, including SBOA School in Anna Nagar where 500 students sat for it.

Quite a few students found the paper tough, especially physics and chemistry.

“This showed that I will have to work on physics,” said S. Hariharan, a student.

For Daslima Rahmatullah, “Botany part was easy but chemistry and physics were tough.” Her father said he had not considered special coaching sessions but wanted her to appear for the Joint Engineering Examination and National Aptitude Test in architecture.

Nisha Ravindran attempted only a few questions in physics as they were confusing.

“SMART will be offering a crash course before NEET. So, I wanted my daughter to take this model test,” her father said.

The results of the test would be announced in the third week of January. The top 100 students will get a free 30-day crash course after the board exams. “That is 200 hours of programme free of cost,” said K. Swaminathan, founder, Aspire Edu-Ventures.

According to him, the questions were set on the lines of NEET by a panel of professors to give students of State board a feel of what they should expect.