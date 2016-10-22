Applications invited for Ambedkar award

The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications for the Dr. Ambedkar Award from persons working for the welfare of the Adi Dravidar community in the State. The State government has been presenting the award every year for people who have done yeomen service for the welfare of this community. For the year 2017, people wishing to get the award on Tiruvalluvar Day, can download the application form fromwww.tn.gov.in/ta/forms/
Deptname/1and apply with all their details, the government said in a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor