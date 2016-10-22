Applications invited for Ambedkar award

The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications for the Dr. Ambedkar Award from persons working for the welfare of the Adi Dravidar community in the State. The State government has been presenting the award every year for people who have done yeomen service for the welfare of this community. For the year 2017, people wishing to get the award on Tiruvalluvar Day, can download the application form fromwww.tn.gov.in/ta/forms/

Deptname/1and apply with all their details, the government said in a press release.