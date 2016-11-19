Apollo Hospitals launches advanced stroke institute

Apollo Hospitals launched the Apollo Stroke Institute, a first-of-its-kind initiative, here on Friday. The hospital is setting up a comprehensive care unit, in addition to the primary care clinic, with advanced treatment and infrastructure that would focus on providing efficient treatment which will further be expanded across the country.Speaking at the launch, Prathap C. Reddy, Chairman, Apollo hospitals said, “ It is important to have a knowledge of stroke. We have held several awareness programmes among the public on this. In case of stroke or an emergency, just dial 1066.”

“Stroke is the third most common cause of death in the population. It is a major lifestyle disease affecting the younger generation,” said Srinivasan Paramasivam, neurosurgeon. Experts also pointed out that it was one of the leading causes of death in India, next to heart disease and pulmonary hypertension. A stroke can occur due to a lack of blood supply (ischaemia) or haemorrhage. The risk factors are diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure, smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. Women become more vulnerable to strokes when they experience pregnancy-related diabetes, depression or if they take birth control pills. Therefore, a regular stroke check-up is recommended for women above 50 years.

Lyricist Vairamuthu presided over the launch. “I am a great admirer of the relentless hard work of Dr. Prathap Reddy in creating Apollo Hospitals. I wish this initiative great success,” he said. Sunitha Reddy, managing director, Apollo Hospitals, was also present.