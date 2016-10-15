Another day passes without a bulletin from Apollo

Friday was another day without a bulletin from the Apollo Hospitals, and speculation was rife about the health status of the Chief Minister. It is learnt that the London-based critical care expert Richard Beale is back and Nitish Naik, professor of cardiology, AIIMS, joined his colleagues G.C. Khilnani, professor of pulmonary medicine, and Anjan Trikha, professor of anaesthesiology and critical care, in reviewing Ms. Jayalalithaa’s health status.

It is also learnt that a couple of physiotherapists from Singapore might fly in on Sunday to help the Chief Minister with rehabilitation.

An old friend visits

Former Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah visited the hospital on Friday and wished her a full recovery.

“I have come here to see Madam Jayalalithaa. She is responding to the treatment being given by the doctors. I hope this treatment will be completed in a few days and she will recover from all ailments. This is not only my prayer, but the prayer of thousands of people. So, I am sure God will respond and will give her good health,” Mr. Rosaiah told journalists outside the hospital gates. Mr. Rosaiah arrived shortly after 6.30 p.m. and stayed in the hospital for over half an hour.

Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, visited the hospital earlier in the day. “We met the chairperson of the hospital and the Health Minister. We were told that she is recovering. On behalf of Kerala people, I wish her a speedy recovery,” he said.

Apollo, the base camp

On Friday morning, the scene outside Apollo Hospital resembled the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah. Apart from party workers, vendors were at the gate, selling merchandise featuring the CM.

“The pen is for Rs. 20, the keychain is for Rs. 30 and the card cover is for Rs. 20,” said A. Arumugam, a 50-year-old vendor who has been selling items outside the hospital for a week. “I used to sell outside the party office. But since everybody is at the hospital, I put up my stall here,” he said while selling a Jayalalithaa pen.

On Thursday, Arumugam made around Rs. 2,000. “Most people who pass by buy one or two items. Sales here have been a lot better than at the headquarters,” he said.

R. Vishal, an entrepreneur from Avadi, has been visiting the hospital almost everyday, like the party workers. Like others, he too bought items from Arumugam.“I already have headbands, wallets, chains and a frame of Amma. This way, we feel closer to her,” said Vishal.

A day of prayers

Former AIADMK minister S. Gokula Indira, along with women workers of the party, performed vilakku pooja in front of the hospital at 10 a.m. Actor Gundu Kalyanam was also present at the pooja.

About 30 women members of the AIADMK, hailing from Nerkundram, also held a pooja around 3 p.m. The women, wearing identical green sarees, were accompanied by a priest for the ceremony that went on for over three quarters of an hour. “We have been going to all temples across the State to pray for her recovery,” said Jaya Devi, a party worker.

On Friday, auto driver G. Sukumar, who has been offering free auto rides for patients, was spotted picking up patients. At 12.30 in the afternoon, he said he had already dropped seven patients.

(Reporting by Aditi R., Sangeetha Kandavel and Deepu Sebastian Edmond)