Another case of drunken driving in Chennai

Despite the Chennai City Police taking steps to prevent rash and drunken driving by organising routine night inspections in various parts of the city, accidents caused by drunken drivers continue.
A senior police official of the City Police said that a high-end car hit a two wheeler on Canal Bank Road in Raja Annamalai Puram in the early hours on Sunday.
The injured were identified as Sudarshan and Sankaranarayanan, residents of Adyar and studying in a private engineering college.
Driver detained
The Adyar Traffic Investigation Police who visited the accident spot found the car driver to be drunk.
Based on a complaint, the police have arrested Venkatesh (25), and are investigating.
