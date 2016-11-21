Animals to get in-patient care in veterinary colleges

With the aim to provide the best care to animals, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has decided to set up in-patient wards for large animals in all the four veterinary colleges in the State. Owners will have rooms to stay till the animals are discharged.

S. Thilagar, Vice-Chancellor, (TANUVAS), said the funding for the in-patient treatment project would come from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and before opening the wards, diagnostic and surgical facilities would be made uniform in all the colleges.

Under the National Agriculture Development Programme (NADP), over Rs 1.5 crore had already been sanctioned for creating uniform medical and surgical facilities in Chennai, Namakkal, Orathanadu and Tirunelveli veterinary colleges. While urban centres like Chennai requires advanced medical equipment and veterinary care for small animals, the demand for care is more for large animals in rural centres. This move would ensure that uniform facilities are available both for large and small animals in all the veterinary colleges.

R. Jayaprakash, Director of Clinics, TANUVAS, said the veterinary college in Namakkal had good facilities for treatment of large animals and 20 large animals could be treated as in-patients.

“Veterinary colleges Chennai, Orathanaud and Tirunelveli will be on a par with Namakkal hospital in terms of facilities and all the modern facilities available in Chennai will be created in other hospitals,” he said.

TANUVAS has also decided to set up veterinary referral hospitals in districts and regions, which cannot be covered by the veterinary colleges.

“The first referral centre will come up in Erode. Land has already been allotted,” Dr Thilagar said.

The referral centres would bring down the burden on the four veterinary colleges where animals requiring critical cares were referred.

“The centres will have endoscopy, anaesthesia and imaging gadgets. They will also provide training on students,” said Dr Jayaprakash.

