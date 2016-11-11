Amma science, maths kits for students soon

Minister for Education K. Pandiarajan said ‘Amma Science Kits’ and ‘Amma Maths Kits would be made available to school students soon.
He was addressing the inaugural of a joint seminar organised by the School Education Department and the Academy of Korean Studies, Republic of Korea. “While we have a partnership with the U.K. where students are sent for college education, we hope to forge a similar one with Korea, where students are given a chance to go to Seoul University. As for school students, we want children from the age of 13 to 16 to be able to work on cyber projects with school students of the same age in the Republic of Korea,” Mr. Pandiarajan said.
Kyungsoo Kim, Consul General of the Republic of Korea, said in Tamil Nadu as well as the Republic of Korea, education was seen as the main driver of social mobility.
