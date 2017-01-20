After a hiatus of two years, Thirumayilai MRTS station gets a parking contractor

From January 11, the parking lot at the Thirumayilai MRTS station is being managed by a new parking contractor. Appointment of a parking contractor had been hanging fire for two years. The authorised parking facility has five slots for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and cycles. Prabhu, overseer at the facility, says the duration of the new contract is two years.

“We will manage the parking zone for cycles and motorcycles inside the MRTS station and the space for four-wheelers out in the open, near the canal,” says Prabhu.

At present, ten people are employed by the contractor.

Thirumayilai is a key station on the MRTS line, and the locality is centrally placed, and people travelling to various parts of the city, entrain and detrain there, leaving their vehicles there.

The building has a booking office and an office of the RPF, both of which receive many visitors. Apart from office goers, those visiting the Kapaleeshwar temple and Sai Baba temple park their vehicles there, especially on Thursdays, when devotees from various parts of the city throng the the Baba temple.

“We have placed staff on night shift to safeguard the parking lot. We also check if the owners and drivers of vehicles carry proper documents. If any vehicle is parked here for a suspiciously long time, we notify the Railway Protection Force officials about it,” he added.