Chennai

After a hiatus of two years, Thirumayilai MRTS station gets a parking contractor

There are five slots in this parking lot. A view of the section near Alamelumangapuram.

There are five slots in this parking lot. A view of the section near Alamelumangapuram.   | Photo Credit: S_R_Raghunathan

From January 11, the parking lot at the Thirumayilai MRTS station is being managed by a new parking contractor. Appointment of a parking contractor had been hanging fire for two years. The authorised parking facility has five slots for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and cycles. Prabhu, overseer at the facility, says the duration of the new contract is two years.

“We will manage the parking zone for cycles and motorcycles inside the MRTS station and the space for four-wheelers out in the open, near the canal,” says Prabhu.

At present, ten people are employed by the contractor.

Thirumayilai is a key station on the MRTS line, and the locality is centrally placed, and people travelling to various parts of the city, entrain and detrain there, leaving their vehicles there.

The building has a booking office and an office of the RPF, both of which receive many visitors. Apart from office goers, those visiting the Kapaleeshwar temple and Sai Baba temple park their vehicles there, especially on Thursdays, when devotees from various parts of the city throng the the Baba temple.

“We have placed staff on night shift to safeguard the parking lot. We also check if the owners and drivers of vehicles carry proper documents. If any vehicle is parked here for a suspiciously long time, we notify the Railway Protection Force officials about it,” he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Chennai Downtown
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 5:28:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/After-a-hiatus-of-two-years-Thirumayilai-MRTS-station-gets-a-parking-contractor/article17067766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY