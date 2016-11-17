After Deepavali lull, T. Nagar dips to a new low

Over a week after the Prime Minister’s announcement that ended the existence of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 denomination banknotes as legal tender, the shopping hub of T. Nagar was still reeling under the shock. The streets were empty and shopkeepers fretted about having too much time on their hands.

At the Pondy Bazaar shopping complex, traders continued to accept notes of the cancelled denominations. The complex, built by the Chennai Corporation, has space for 629 shops, but traders on the third floor vacated a short while after they moved into the complex on November 6, 2013. “There must be 250-300 outlets here now,” said S. Kannan, secretary of the traders’ association for the complex.

When asked to describe sales since the outlets moved into the new complex, D. Raja — who operates a textile outlet — merely muttered, “Waste.” Raja said that the traders had no option but to continue accepting banknotes of the Rs. 500 and 1,000. “We have been doing so poorly already. How can we turn down whatever sales we get?” he asked. The traders have managed to pay their employees daily wages of Rs. 250- Rs. 300 after demonetisation came into force. “We have not been able to take in new stock, though,” said Raja.

There is some virtue in being a regular, though. “Whatever business I have had since the Prime Minister’s announcement has taken place because I offered products on credit to my regular customers,” said a man, who operates a tailoring shop at PVT Shopping Complex, on Ranganathan Street. He said that the building housed about 70 outlets.

The tailor pointed to shops on either side of his: they have been closed since Monday. “All of us employ 3-4 tailors each, paying them each Rs. 500 per day. Since we have no money to pay them, the tailors prefer to stay at home, taking in private work,” he said. On Tuesday, two of his three employees were absent. “Customers still bring old currency, which I don’t accept,” he said, taking out a wad of the Rs. 1,000 notes he is anxiously holding on to to pay his rent of Rs. 13,000, due since November 10. He managed to withdraw only Rs. 1,000 from his account at an ATM located within an unfrequented building in the locality. “Even then, I had to wait in a queue for 30 minutes,” he said.

On credit

G. Balakrishnan, who works at a vegetable seller’s on Natesan Street, said that regular customers had been buying on credit. “How can we deny food just because they don’t have change?” he said. He said that they had been lifting lesser stocks from the Koyambedu wholesale market; unsold goods at the end of the day has meant an increase in wastage.

A sticker declaring that payments through Paytm would be accepted was prominently displayed at a cosmetics store on Rameswaram Road. “Paytm representatives were here for a product demonstration 2-3 days before the PM’s announcement. No one is yet to use the service, though,” said an employee, who did not want to be named. The store accepts card payments, but most transactions are via cash. “We accept old denomination currency from regular customers,” said the individual.

The PM’s announcement came during the traditional lull that follows the sales peak of Deepavali. “I have been doing poorly for a while now but for the past week, I haven’t made a profit on most days,” said Ram Vilas Chaupal of Bihar’s Darbhanga, who sells samosas on Ranganathan Street.

His employer sources the product, at Rs. 1 a piece from Guindy and drops him by bike to the street each morning. “I bring 1,000 pieces each day, selling them at Rs. 2 per piece,” he said.

Ram said he asks beforehand if the customer has change and turns down those who don’t tender exact amounts.

D. Sesuraj, who lives in Coimbatore, was on Ranganathan Street for shopping with his sister’s family. “We paid notes of the withdrawn denominations at some smaller shops. For other purchases, we used cards,” he said. Sesuraj began using debit and credit cards for payments during the last week and has since become a fan of the system. “I wish everyone could do it, even a cobbler,” he said.

However, everyone is not a fan. “Could you please cancel the ride? I do not have money even for diesel and badly need a cash payment,” said an Uber driver when these writers selected the Paytm option for the trip back from T. Nagar.