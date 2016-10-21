The State government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that an Advisory Committee had been constituted under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to advise the State Disaster Management Authority on issues relating to natural calamities. The panel, constituted as per the directions of the First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan, will be headed by K. Satyagopal, Principal Secretary/ Commissioner of Revenue Administration. Chandra Mohan, Secretary, Revenue Department, will be the Committee Co-Chairman and will have18 members.
Advisory panel formed for disaster management
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor