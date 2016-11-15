Actor committed suicide, say police

The police said investigation into the death of television and film actor Sabarna Anand had revealed that it was a clear case of suicide.

The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her apartment in Maduravoyal on Friday. She had not come out for three days. Neighbours called the police after a foul smell began to emanate from her residence. The police found the body with the wrists slashed in her bedroom. A post-mortem was conducted.

Special teams analysed various leads in the case, her diary notes and the call records of her mobile phone. The police also interrogated her friends in the industry.

The police said, “It was a clear case of suicide. Investigations revealed that she had cut her wrist, leading to profuse bleeding. She called JustDial to avail of the ambulance service near her residence. Later, she cut the call. When the ambulance service called her back, there was no response from her. Presumably, she might have fainted due to the severe blood loss.”