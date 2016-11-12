Actor Sabarna Anand found dead

Popular film and television actor Sabarna Anand, also known as Suguna, was found dead at her apartment in Maduravoyal here on Friday evening.

Sabarna (29) was living as a tenant in the apartment block at Seemathaman Nagar. Her neighbours informed the police on Friday after a foul smell emanated from her apartment.

A team of police personnel, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar, rushed to the spot and found the actor’s body in a highly decomposed state, with an injury on her hand.

Sabarna’s father Anandkumar, mother Pushpalatha and brother were residing in Virugambakkam, while she preferred to live alone.

Hailing from Udumalaipettai, Sabarna started her career in a music channel and hosted a number of television programmes. Known for her antagonistic roles in a few television soap operas, Sabarna also acted in films, including Poojai, Kudiarasu and Kalai.

The police suspect that she might have died three days ago.