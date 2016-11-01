Activists to the rescue of animals

For several animal rights activists in the city, Deepavali was a busy day with many rushing to rescue animals that were injured or affected by bursting of firecrackers across the city.

Nishanth Ravi, an activist, received a rescue call from Kodambakkam on Saturday morning about a dog that had suffered burns. However, by the time he reached the spot, the dog had died.

“It was deeply saddening to see the dog with burns,” said Nishanth, who with his team rescued 10 dogs, cats and birds, while the rest of the city was busy celebrating.

“The scenario is much better now; it was worse in the past years,” said Dawn Williams of Blue Cross, which rescued 30 animals including a monkey and birds, from the streets.

“A monkey had climbed up a transformer in Sowcarpet during the celebrations and and suffered burns on its legs. It is currently under treatment,” Mr. Williams said.

Blue Cross also rescued a little cormorant from a tree, and a street dog which had crept inside a house in Kolathur.

“We found the dog hidding under a bed. Once the commotion dies down, the dogs will be left again in their places,” he said.

Veterinarians on patrol

Veterinarians and volunteers from the Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals (SPCA) too were patrolling the city. They rescued 19 animals and birds.

“We received most calls from north Chennai, from areas such as Thiruvottiyur, Perambur and Ambedkar Nagar,” said R. Sokkalingam, a veterinary doctor of SPCA.

One of the dogs which they rescued had a burnt leg.

“The burn is severe, but we are taking care of it. We had a similar parole on Sunday and rescued 13,” he said. “Deepavali is a festival of light and happiness and not to pollute or frighten other living beings. It is important that we develop compassion towards them,” said Mr. Williams.

