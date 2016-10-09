Action demanded against SRM school

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) members and activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Friday staged a demonstration demanding action against the management of SRM Nightingale School for the death of nine-year-old girl Logamithra on Friday on the campus.

On Friday, the girl fell down from fourth floor of school building and died of head injuries.

Around 100 members gathered in front of the school and shouted slogans against the school management and the school education authorities.

They demanded the police to register a murder case and arrest the correspondent for negligence. The protesters asked how the primary section of the school was allowed to function from a flat.

V. Mariappan, State president of SFI, said: “The school education department should inspect the school and ascertain whether all established rules have been adhered to by the school management. Over 750 matriculation schools are functioning without necessary recognition in State.

Such incidents occurred only because the schools have not been following the established rules and the Directorate of Matriculation schools does not have a proper monitoring system.”

Meanwhile, Ashok Nagar Police conducted interrogation with the staff of management to ascertain the cause of death.

As per the FIR, it was an accidental fall.

However, preliminary investigation raised suspicions that the child might have been depressed.