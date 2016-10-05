AIADMK MPs write to Modi, seek his intervention to break logjam

: AIADMK MPs submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday seeking his intervention in forming the Cauvery Management Board immediately as per the order of the Supreme Court.

“In India’s federal polity, the Government of India is expected to be neutral and fair to all the States of the Union. It is also duty bound to uphold the majesty of law and the decision of the Supreme Court and final order of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,” the copy of the memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister’s office, released to the media by the AIADMK stated.

The AIADMK MPs led by senior party leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai earlier took out a rally from the Parliament campus in Delhi and walked to the Prime Minister’s office.

Claiming that Central Ministers from Karnataka have been supporting the stand of the Karnataka government to not release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the memorandum said, “This is against the Constitutional obligation cast on them to be neutral in any dispute between two States, as they are Union Ministers for the country. This action of the Union Ministers amounts to a grave injustice to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

‘Sudden reversal shocking’

The memorandum further referred to the submission of the Centre in the Supreme Court on Monday that the Cauvery Management Board cannot be constituted, and contended it has come a total shock and a “complete reversal” of the stand that the Centre has been taking thus far. “We are at a total loss to understand what caused this sudden reversal,” the AIADMK MPs said in the memorandum.

Not sure if the Prime Minister was aware of the volte face of the Ministry of Water Resources before the Supreme Court, the AIADMK MPs urged the Prime Minister to act in a fair manner and uphold the rule of the law in the country.

They urged Mr. Modi to intervene in the matter and direct the Ministry of Water Resources to withdraw the Interlocutory Application and immediately comply with the orders of the Supreme Court. They also requested him to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and “render justice to the lakhs of farmers dependent on Cauvery water and the people of Tamil Nadu”.

The MPs could not meet the Prime Minister, and hence, presented their memorandum to the PMO officials.