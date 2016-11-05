A textbook on medicine with Indian perspective

A group of Indian doctors have come together to publish a textbook on medicine. It is only the third such textbook in the market yet. The need for such a textbook was felt as the books on the subject are mostly written by foreign authors.

Medical books are generally out of the reach for students but are must-haves to make the right diagnoses, said T.V. Devarajan, Editor-in-chief of Apollo’s Text Book of Medicine and Emeritus Professor at Arupadai Veedu Medical College, Puducherry.

“The chapters have been written by 40 doctors, mostly from across Apollo Hospitals in the country. A couple of them from outside the country have also contributed,” he said.

The readers would be medical, physiotherapy and pharmacy students and practising doctors. Every year, the book will be revised and a new edition published.

The book provides comprehensive information about common water-borne diseases in India. It also has dedicated chapters for diseases of the Mediterranean region. Chapters on alternative systems of medicine are also included.