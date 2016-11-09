A story of yet another lucky escape

The last time a major accident happened on the Gemini flyover, the people involved seemed to have been almost as lucky as the present instance. A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus plunged off the flyover and 39 of its passengers had a miraculous escape on June 27, 2012. The MTC bus on route number 17M, proceeding from Broadway to Vadapalani, crashed through the concrete railing after the driver lost control while negotiating the clover leaf section.

The bus driver D. Prasad, was booked under Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code. A few passengers claimed that the driver had lost control as he was on the mobile phone. The MTC dismissed the driver from service but the Madras High Court quashed the dismissal on August 6 last year.

A senior member of the transport union said the driver was yet to be re-instated as the MTC management had appealed against the decision.