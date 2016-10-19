A challenge for new innovations

In an effort to support prospective entrepreneurs and innovators, VIT Social Business Incubator and Cambridge Judge Business School, U.K., organised a ‘social innovation challenge’ at VIT Chennai campus on Tuesday.

Professor-in-charge, Social Business Incubator, VIT University, Chennai, V.G.Sridhar, said that participants’ presentations will be evaluated by the judges and the top three projects will be supported through VIT- Social Business Incubator and receive a grant of Rs. 50,000 from the SEEP project fund.

K. Rajaraman, Principal Secretary/Director- EDI, and Belinda Bell, Programme Director, Cambridge Ventures, U.K., addressed the participants and provided information about the funding pattern, training and support in social innovation and entrepreneurship. Shriram Krishnan, Global Head, TechMahindra offered his felicitations on the occasion. VIT University founder G. Viswanathan said that VIT University, in collaboration with Cambridge Judge Business School, U.K., and Tech Mahindra, Bangalore, has launched a Social Business Incubator in VIT University, Chennai campus to provide support and training for students and innovators who are interested in developing social business ideas and also those who are at the initial stage of their entrepreneurship.

Cambridge Social Ventures (CSV) is supporting a whole range of businesses that have positive social impacts in fields including health, transport, housing, ageing and education — from local to global in scale, from a technology start up to public sector or university spinout and everything in between. CSV is another wing of Centre for Social Innovation at the University of Cambridge Judge Business School.