A barren patch in farm sector too

Tamil Nadu has not done well in terms of farm sector reforms, according to the first-ever Agricultural Marketing and Farmer Friendly Reforms Index developed by NITI Aayog.

The NITI Aayog had identified three key areas for reform in the farming sector: agricultural market reforms, land lease reforms and reforms related to forestry on private land.

Tamil Nadu, with a score of 17.7, was ranked 20th in the index.

“Maharashtra achieved first rank in implementation of various reforms. The State has implemented most of the marketing reforms and it offers the best environment for doing agribusiness among all the States and UTs,” an official statement said.

