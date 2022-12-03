  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup: South Korea beats Portugal 2-1, both qualify for last 16

99,717 Chennai residents receive medicine kit under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

As many as 29.12 lakh residents were screened as part of the State government’s initiative

December 03, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

Aloysius Xavier Lopez 9413

A total of 99,717 residents in 15 zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation have received the medical kit under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

According to a press release, 29.12 lakh residents were screened as part of the State government’s initiative to deliver essential healthcare at the doorstep of the people. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last year.  As many as 81,198 residents with hypertension, 68,860 residents with diabetes and 68,652 residents with diabetes and hypertension have been identified in the city.

As many as 560 Women Health Volunteers in 140 Primary Health Centres in the city have visited households for the implementation of the scheme, the release said. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.