99,717 Chennai residents receive medicine kit under Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme

December 03, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Chennai

A total of 99,717 residents in 15 zones under the Greater Chennai Corporation have received the medical kit under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

According to a press release, 29.12 lakh residents were screened as part of the State government’s initiative to deliver essential healthcare at the doorstep of the people. The scheme was launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last year. As many as 81,198 residents with hypertension, 68,860 residents with diabetes and 68,652 residents with diabetes and hypertension have been identified in the city.

As many as 560 Women Health Volunteers in 140 Primary Health Centres in the city have visited households for the implementation of the scheme, the release said.