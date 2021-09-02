989 kg of gutkha seized from courier firm, 3 held

Personnel from the Teynampet police station on Wednesday seized 989 kg of gutkha from a courier service firm in Kodambakkam and arrested three persons, who allegedly smuggled it from Bengaluru.

Following credible information on the smuggling of contraband, the police searched a goods carrier which was offloading parcels to a courier service firm on Kodambakkam High Road.

Upon searching, the police found that the parcels contained gutkha, which were brought from Bengaluru.

The police arrested three accused P. Murugan, 29, of Nanganallur; Prabhu, 34, of Palavakkam; and Mareeswaran, 39, of Ullagaram.

The police seized 989 kg of gutka, ₹26,490 in cash and the goods carrier.