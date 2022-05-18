‘98 people lost their lives in two wheeler accidents in city until May 15’

As many as 98 people lost their lives in two-wheeler accidents from January 1 to May 15 this year and 841 victims sustained injuries.

Traffic police said of this, 80 were motorcycle riders and 18 pillion riders. A total of 714 motorcycle riders and 127 pillion riders were injured while riding without wearing helmets.

An analysis of the road traffic accidents in Greater Chennai City reported during last year, 2021, reveals that 611 victims lost their lives and 3,294 victims sustained injuries in two wheeler accidents. Out of which, 477 motorcycle riders and 134 pillion riders lost their lives and 2,929 Motorcycle riders and 365 pillion riders were injured riding without wearing helmets.