977 nurses relieved from service following COVID-19 services reinstated on contractual basis

February 12, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following a court order, the appointment orders was handed over to them after the process for certificate verification and counselling was held

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday handed over appointment orders to 977 nurses on a contractual basis.

He said that in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, orders were issued temporarily, sanctioning 4,570 posts of nurses on an adhoc basis in government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, and COVID-19 care centres considering the welfare of patients. A total of 3,780 temporary nurses had joined duty, of which 3,184 continued in service.

As COVID-19 cases gradually declined, the nurses were relieved from service in March 2022 and December 2022. They approached the Madras High Court seeking reinstatement into service. Following a court order to reinstate the 977 petitioners, appointment orders were handed over to them after the process for certificate verification and counselling was held, according to a press release. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

