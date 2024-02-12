GIFT a SubscriptionGift
977 nurses relieved from service following COVID-19 services reinstated on contractual basis

Following a court order, the appointment orders was handed over to them after the process for certificate verification and counselling was held

February 12, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday handed over appointment orders to 977 nurses on a contractual basis.

He said that in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, orders were issued temporarily, sanctioning 4,570 posts of nurses on an adhoc basis in government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, and COVID-19 care centres considering the welfare of patients. A total of 3,780 temporary nurses had joined duty, of which 3,184 continued in service.

As COVID-19 cases gradually declined, the nurses were relieved from service in March 2022 and December 2022. They approached the Madras High Court seeking reinstatement into service. Following a court order to reinstate the 977 petitioners, appointment orders were handed over to them after the process for certificate verification and counselling was held, according to a press release. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi was present.

