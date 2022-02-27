97.53% children covered by Pulse Polio immunisation campaign

It was conducted at 43,051 booths across the State

The intensified Pulse Polio immunisation campaign, which was conducted at 43,051 booths across the State on Sunday, achieved a coverage of 97.53%. Of the target population of 57.61 lakh children up to five years of age, 56.18 lakh were immunised.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched the campaign at Teynampet. A total of two lakh employees from various departments were involved in the campaign.

For three days, health workers will undertake house-to-house visits to identify children who were left out and administer the drops. The transit booths will continue to function during this period. There will be a special focus on difficult-to-reach areas to immunise children, according to a press release.