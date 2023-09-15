ADVERTISEMENT

971 persons arrested for selling banned tobacco products across T.N.

September 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested 971 persons who were found selling banned tobacco products near schools and colleges across the State in a week-long special drive.

The week-long special drive was conducted on the orders of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal to eradicate the illegal sale and stocking of banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka were seized

A press release from police headquarters said 960 cases were booked and 971 persons were arrested for selling and stocking those products. About 962 kg of gutka and other tobacco products and 118 kg of products made from tobacco leaves were seized from them. The DGP has warned of stringent action against those who continue to sell such banned products near schools and colleges.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US