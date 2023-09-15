971 persons arrested for selling banned tobacco products across T.N.

September 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police arrested 971 persons who were found selling banned tobacco products near schools and colleges across the State in a week-long special drive.

The week-long special drive was conducted on the orders of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal to eradicate the illegal sale and stocking of banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka were seized

A press release from police headquarters said 960 cases were booked and 971 persons were arrested for selling and stocking those products. About 962 kg of gutka and other tobacco products and 118 kg of products made from tobacco leaves were seized from them. The DGP has warned of stringent action against those who continue to sell such banned products near schools and colleges.

