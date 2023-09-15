HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

971 persons arrested for selling banned tobacco products across T.N.

September 15, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested 971 persons who were found selling banned tobacco products near schools and colleges across the State in a week-long special drive.

The week-long special drive was conducted on the orders of Director-General of Police Shankar Jiwal to eradicate the illegal sale and stocking of banned tobacco products such as mava and gutka were seized

A press release from police headquarters said 960 cases were booked and 971 persons were arrested for selling and stocking those products. About 962 kg of gutka and other tobacco products and 118 kg of products made from tobacco leaves were seized from them. The DGP has warned of stringent action against those who continue to sell such banned products near schools and colleges.

Related Topics

Chennai / police / organized crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.