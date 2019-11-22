Chennai

97% city residents aware of climate change: study

About 97% of residents are aware of the issue of climate change, reflecting a higher awareness among people as compared to other cities.

A study by Mahindra Rise found that 69% of city residents were aware and informed about the need for water conservation, while 3 out of 4 were concerned about water shortage in the near future. Face-to-face interviews for the study were held in July-August in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata by Innovative Research Services India Pvt. Ltd.

Anirban Ghosh, chief sustainability officer, Mahindra Group, said the study also looked at waste management issues and concerns of residents about plastics. The biggest barrier to adaptation to alternatives was the lack of access and their availability, he said. The responsibility for addressing this lay with businesses, he added.

He said 12 of the company’s factories were processing their wastes completely and that they had become zero-waste disposal zones. They do not send any waste to garbage dumps or landfill sites.

