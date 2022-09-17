965 H1N1 cases, 10 deaths so far this year: Health Minister

‘Parents told not to send children with symptoms to schools’

Tamil Nadu has reported 965 cases of H1N1 influenza, and 10 deaths from January 2022 till now, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

Mr. Subramanian said they had already advised parents not to send children with symptoms to school as the infection could spread through respiratory droplets while sneezing or coughing. If any child is found having symptoms, teachers should inform parents and advise isolation, the Minister told reporters.

On the holiday declared for schools in Puducherry due to the rise in fever cases, Mr. Subramanian said such a situation had not emerged in Tamil Nadu.

“There is no need to panic,” he said. Parents should be aware of the symptoms and seek medical help.

No drug shortage

Shortly after an inspection at the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), the Minister said there was no shortage of drugs in the State. Drugs stock position was checked during regular inspections at different health facilities such as primary health centres and government medical college hospitals.

No shortage was found during such inspections. The Health Secretary took up weekly reviews of drug procurement, through TNMSC, and stock positions, he added.

“All 327 essential drugs were procured, with a three-month stock available at all warehouses,” he said. Warehouses were located in 32 places. Work to establish warehouses in five more districts, including newly created districts, was under way and ₹30 crore was allotted for the purpose, he said.

A total of 301 speciality drugs were procured according to the requirement of government medical college hospitals and government headquarters hospitals. There was no shortage of speciality drugs as well, the Minister said.

Officials said adequate stock of 33 drugs for three months, including for diabetes and hypertension, required for the “Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam” scheme were available.

The Minister said if public faced an issue of non-availability of medicines in any government hospital, they could contact the State health helpline: 104.

Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar, Managing Director of TNMSC Deepak Jacob and Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine T.S. Selvavinayagam were present.