9,634 persons held for drug peddling in T.N. over the last 8 months

Between September 12 and 28, the police seized 386 kg of ganja, 85 g of methamphetamine, and 690 tapentadol tablets, worth about ₹40 lakh totally

October 02, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Bureau-Crime Investigation Department (EB-CID) said 9,634 persons were arrested for drug peddling in the last eight months in the State.

In continuation of action against illegal trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances all over the State, 223 accused, including eight women, were arrested and remanded in judicial custody from September 12 to 28. During this period, 386 kg of ganja, 85 g of methamphetamine, and 690 tapentadol tablets, worth about ₹40 lakh totally, were seized.

A press release from the EB-CID said that during the current year up to August, a total of 6,824 Nacotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases had been registered and 9,634 accused, including 812 from other States, had been arrested.

The police seized 17,330 kg of ganja, 726 g of heroin, and 24,511 painkiller tablets from all over the State. A total of 2,304 persons were convicted by the courts and awarded five to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment. Apart from this, 137 offenders were detained under the Goondas Act.

The public can share information with regard to illegal sale and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by calling 10581, messaging 9498410581 in WhatsApp, or sending an email to spnibcid@gmail.com. Each district also has an exclusive WhatsApp number to register complaints and share information about prohibition offences and illegal sale of narcotic drugs, the police said.

