95.3% Corpn. school students pass Plus One

Greater Chennai Corporation schools have registered a pass percentage of 95.3 in the Plus One examination.
The pass percentage has increased by 1.78 points compared to last year.
The civic body runs 32 higher secondary schools and 4,895 students appeared for the Plus One final exam. Of them, 4,665 passed the examination. Of the 1,911 boys who took the exam, 1,777 cleared it. As many as 2,984 girls appeared and 2,888 passed the exams.
Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary Schools in Nesapakkam, Alwarpet, CIT Nagar and Lloyds Road registered 100% pass. Twenty students secured over 500 marks in some of the 32 schools, 108 students secured more than 450 marks and 306 students secured more than 400.
Headmistress R.Padmaja of Chennai Corporation Higher Secondary School in Saidapet said: “More than 75% of our students do not have facilities to study at home. Our teachers conducted special classes from 5.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. We arranged dinner and transport for all students with support from NGOs and teachers. Smart classrooms and advanced technology helped students.”
