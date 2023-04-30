HamberMenu
95% of work on Kilambakkam bus terminus completed, says Minister

It will be best bus terminus in the State ith a provision for bays for 164 STC buses and 62 omni buses and four hotels and is likely to be inaugurated in June, says CMDA Minister P.K. Sekarbabu

April 30, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the escalators in Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to be completed shortly.

Work on the escalators in Kilambakkam bus terminus is expected to be completed shortly. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has completed 95% of the work on the bus terminus in Kilambakkam, Minister for CMDA P.K. Sekarbabu told journalists after an inspection of the site on Saturday. The work on bays for 226 mofussil buses has been implemented and the bus terminus will be inaugurated in June.  

Bays for 164 STC buses and 62 omni buses have been paved. Parking spaces for motorcycles and cars will be created shortly. Construction of toilets, water supply and the water treatment plants will be completed shortly. Storm-water drains will be built to prevent flooding in the bus terminus. Streetlights have been installed on all the roads leading to the terminus, the Minister said.

Work on escalators will be completed shortly. “The bus terminus will be the best in Tamil Nadu. It will have 100 shops of dimension 10 feet by 10 feet. The bus terminus will have four large hotels to cater to the thousands of commuters. It will have four dormitories. We have inspected the facility to develop all basic facilities in the terminus,” said Mr. Sekarbabu.

Besides, the National Highways is expected to take up construction of storm-water drains in the area to prevent water stagnation. A police station will be set up at the bus terminus, he said.

Work on railway station in Kilambakkam will begin shortly, the Minister added.

Top News Today

