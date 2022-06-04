9.5 kg of gold seized at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs has seized nearly 9.5 kg of gold in two cases at Chennai airport.

When there was specific information on June 2, the officials found 60 gold bars and one gold ingot totally weighing 9.02 kg worth ₹4.21 crore from a toilet in flight No 6E-66 that came from Dubai at 4 p.m. and in a toilet in the arrival of the international terminal respectively, according to a release.

In another case, Gopalsamy, a 61-year-old resident of Pudukottai who landed at Chennai airport, was detained and officials found 11 gold rods that weighed 555 grams in his check-in baggage. He was subsequently arrested.