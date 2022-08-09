941 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

August 09, 2022 20:52 IST

A total of 941 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Chennai reported 202 fresh cases, taking the city’s case tally to 7,84,952. In Coimbatore, 107 people tested positive for the infection. The district has reported 3,37,052 cases so far. There were 83 cases in Chengalpattu, while Salem logged 54 cases and Erode 46. Tamil Nadu’s overall case tally reached 35,54,611.

As many as 1,438 people were discharged after treatment. This took the total number of recoveries so far to 35,07,667. The number of active cases fell to 8,911. This included 3,244 active cases in Chennai, 868 in Coimbatore and 670 in Chengalpattu.

A total of 23,565 samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,84,00,044. According to Monday’s data, Coimbatore accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State, at 8.1%. Ranipet and Tiruppur had a positivity rate of 7.9% each. Krishnagiri had a positivity rate of 7.5%.

A total of 441 beds - 160 oxygen-supported beds, 233 non-oxygen-supported beds and 48 intensive care unit beds - are currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals.