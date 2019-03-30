94 left in fray for three Lok Sabha constituencies in city

As many as 94 candidates are in the fray in the three Parliamentary constituencies of Chennai district.

After the deadline for withdrawal of nominations on Friday, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and District Election Officer G. Prakash has announced the list of 23 candidates in Chennai North Parliamentary constituency, 31 in Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency and 40 in Chennai South Parliamentary constituency.

In the Perambur Assembly constituency, 40 candidates will be contesting the byelection.

Withdraws nomination

On Friday, one candidate in the Chennai North Parliamentary constituency withdrew nomination papers.

Two candidates in the Chennai South Parliamentary constituency, eight in the Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency and 11 candidates in the Perambur Assembly constituency withdrew their nominations.

In the North Chennai Parliamentary constituency, candidates such as V. Kalanidhi of the DMK, A.G. Mourya of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), P. Santhanakrishnan of the AMMK, Alagapuram R. Mohanraj of the DMDK and B. Kaliammal of the Naam Thamilar Katchi are among those in the fray.

In the Chennai South Parliamentary constituency, J. Jayavardhan of the AIADMK, Thamizhachi Thangapandian of the DMK, E. Subbiah of the AMMK, R. Rangarajan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam and A.J. Sherin of the Naam Thamilar Katchi are among the contestants.

In the Chennai Central Parliamentary constituency, Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK, Thehlan Baqavi of the SDPI with support from the AMMK, Sam Paul of the PMK, Kameela Nasser of the Makkal Needhi Maiam and R. Karthikeyan of the Naam Thamilar Katchi are among the contestants.

In the Perambur Assembly constituency, P. Vetrivel of the AMMK, R.D. Sekar of the DMK, R.S. Rajesh of the AIADMK, U. Priyadharshini of the MNM and S.Merlin Suganthi of the Naam Thamilar Katchi are among those in the fray.