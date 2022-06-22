938 cases booked on motorists for flouting traffic rules near schools

Police say most drivers and parents violate rules with regard to schoolchildren

Police say most drivers and parents violate rules with regard to schoolchildren

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have booked 938 persons for violating road safety rules near schools. The police cracked down on minors driving the vehicles, riding triples and overloading of the autorickshaws.

It was found that most parents, private vehicles and autorickshaws transporting children to school flouted the Motor Vehicles Act rules and carried more than the permitted number of children in their vehicles to schools.

A special road safety awareness drive was launched by the traffic police on Monday in more than 255 schools across the city. Students and staff of the schools were urged to persuade parents and drivers to follow traffic rules.

The school managements were sensitised to take steps to ensure adherence to the Motor Vehicles Act and adhere to Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles (Regulation and Control of School Buses) Special Rules, 2012 in operating the school buses and vans.

A special enforcement drive was conducted on Tuesday and 983 cases were booked. The police booked 33 cases for underage driving, 749 for riding two-wheelers without wearing helmets, 67 for triples riding on two-wheelers and 134 for overloading the autorickshaws.