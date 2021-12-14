Chennai

928 grams gold seized at airport

About 928 grams of gold and electronic goods worth ₹45.45 lakh were seized at Chennai airport by Air Customs.

On Saturday, Chennai Customs detained six passengers who came down from Colombo and Dubai on suspicion. The Customs officials found that these passengers had concealed gold bundles wrapped in adhesive tape inside the cavity of their footwear, according to a press release. When it was extracted, the officials found 928 grams of gold. Officials also seized undeclared electronic goods worth ₹5.17 lakh. Further investigations are on.


