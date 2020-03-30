9,200 apply for emergency passes, only 207 get them

Over 9,200 people applied to Chennai police seeking emergency passes to travel outside the city but 207 passes were issued on Monday.

The police officers said most of the applicants did not come with proper reasons to travel on emergency grounds. For the second day on Monday, hundreds started gathering in front of the Police Commissioner’s office to enquire about the status of their application.

S. Ramachandran, a fisherman in Kasimedu, said, “A few fishermen from Thoothukdui came here for fishing two weeks ago and are stranded. So I came here to get emergency passes for their travel back to Thoothukudi. But we were denied pass after waiting for a day here.”

Hari of Kumbakonam said, “I came here for treatment to my mother who is a diabetic. She was discharged on March 24. But we could not go back. Now we have got the emergency pass.”

Special control room

A special control room of the city police has been functioning since Sunday to help people who need to travel due to emergencies. Those who seek passes for such purposes should produce necessary evidence and the required documents for identity with a letter of request.

The pass can be used by those who require to travel outside city to other parts of the State or a place outside the State, for emergencies like deaths, marriage or medical emergencies of their own family members only.

Deputy Commissioner of Police H. Jayalakshmi said, “More than 9,200 persons applied for emergency passes and 207 passes were issued after thorough scrutiny of application and documents produced. Some of them submitted frivolous reasons for emergency passes. In such cases, we are not issuing passes.”

Commissioner of Police A.K.Viswanathan said, “The emergency passes will be issued only to those who have emergencies like deaths, marriage or medical emergencies of their own family members only. Such passes will not be issued for any other reasons.”

Meanwhile, people who want to come to Chennai from other districts on emergency purposes can mail to ccwtnpolice@gmail at temporary control room in DGP’s office, Mylapore. Those who want to travel between the districts can approach this control room, according to a release.